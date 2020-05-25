Bones Wheels Ben Koppl Part

May 25, 2020 By

Tired of working 9-5 at an elementary school in Seattle, Ben dropped everything to escape the northwest gloom this winter. With only a month to explore, he and Chase Cruz (filmer) left no stone unturned in their search for weird and wacky spots around San Diego and LA. From the original Natas hydrant in Venice to a skateable palm tree, nobody approaches spots quite like Ben does.

Feeling Sweet, Getting Weird Feeling Sweet, Getting Weird

