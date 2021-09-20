Bordeaux Exposure 3

Filmed & edited by Julien Januszkiewicz
90% Bordeaux (France)

Guest cities: Paris, Milan, Geneva, Montpellier, Lyon

Featuring:
Gauthier Rouger, Vivien Feil, Leo Valls, Tom Penny, Sergio Cadaré, Andréa Dupré, Amélien Foures, Pako Pion, Luc Boimond, Jordan Queijo, Guillaume Berthet, Kenny Adoua, Vincent Boyom, Luidgi Gaydu, Julien Januszkiewicz, Nicolas Chastel, Nicolas Malinowski, Vincent Dallemagne, Yoan Taillandier, Aymeric Nocus, Paul Austin, Fred Plocque-Santos, JT Saldou, David Métivier, Olivier Boucle, Constantin Delmas, Pierre Patissou, Antti Heikkinen, Antoine de Lassée, Thibaut Carpentier, Michael Desbois, François Tizon, Maxime Garlenc, Randy Nakicen, Wes Kremer and many others….

