Boroughs To The Bay Sessions Ep 1

September 30, 2021 By

JZ takes us through the entire tour day by day, session after session from NYC to the Bay.
Get an inside feel of the spots skated, security trying to stop the flow and overall the fun taking place skating with your friends.

jp velez Arizona Iced Tea, Boroughs To The Bay Tour

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS