Boroughs To The Bay Sessions Ep 4

In episode 4, Juan Pablo Velez, Leo Heinert, Carlo Carezzano and JJ Colõn sesh DAG 9 on a chilly December day in Manhattan. After dark we hit the Trader Joe’s banks while the plebs waited in line for Christmas trees.

