Boroughs To The Bay Sessions Ep 6

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In episode 6, the VR Bros throw down in San Mateo before Bonestalone cashes in on an NBD on Cardiel’s ledge.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!