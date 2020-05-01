Brad Cromer | VX1000 Raw Tapes by Chris Thiessen

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Here is all of the VX1000 footage Brad and I have filmed together. Just the raw clips straight from the tape. Shot over the course of 2015-2017 mostly in Long Beach & San Pedro, California.”—Chris Thiessen

Camera: Sony VX1000

Shot on: Sony Premium mini DV tapes

Editing with: Adobe Premiere Pro version 14.0.2

Effects: none

Additional filming: Matt Creasy

Instagram: @christhiessen