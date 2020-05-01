Brad Cromer | VX1000 Raw Tapes by Chris Thiessen

April 30, 2020

“Here is all of the VX1000 footage Brad and I have filmed together. Just the raw clips straight from the tape. Shot over the course of 2015-2017 mostly in Long Beach & San Pedro, California.”—Chris Thiessen

Camera: Sony VX1000
Shot on: Sony Premium mini DV tapes
Editing with: Adobe Premiere Pro version 14.0.2
Effects: none
Additional filming: Matt Creasy

Instagram: @christhiessen

