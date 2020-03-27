Brain Floss: Aaron Felix

The VX surgeon. Need a part? Need the whole damn thing rebuilt? Aaron is the guy. Oh and paintjobs? He’s got that too. He made the Shake Junt VX for Beagle.

“Man, when you get Aaron to spray paint your VX like this it’s a game changer, I mean spirits are lifted, passion at an all-time high, so hook yourself up. hit up Aaron!”—Beagle

Follow: @aaronburgundy