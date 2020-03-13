Brain Floss: Dan Pheos | Coffee Guy Comic

March 13, 2020

Dan has been part of the skateboard scene on Long Island, New York for the past 25-plus years. He grew up skating with Frank Gerwer and has had a couple different local board companies (Bodega, Hazel) before starting his daily comic Coffee Guy on Instagram in 2015.

pheosCg nopeCg transworlCglife transworlCglife spencerEndless weekend print

