Brain Floss: Dylan Goldberger

January 30, 2020 By

Brain Floss, our long-running artist feature, is back. This time we caught up with Brooklyn-based illustrator and printmaker Dylan Goldberger. Check out his hand-crafted work and all the amazing projects he’s had a hand it. There’s a lot more work than you think going into some of those beautiful board graphics. See more of Dylan’s work and pick up one of his amazing books or prints!

Dylan’s IG: @dylanjg

Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Dylan Goldberger

Photo: @blair.alley

