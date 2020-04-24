Brain Floss: Lou Sarowsky

April 24, 2020 By

We went inside the studio of “Lurker” Lou Sarowsky to check out his art on decks, VX iterations, and the concept of offering pieces of art to take home from his shows.

Lurker Lou and The Purple Shoe Lurker Lou and The Purple Shoe

 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS