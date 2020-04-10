Brain Floss: Paul Kobriger

This one’s amazing and special to us. Paul worked as our Marketing Director for several years and rediscovered his love and talent for illustration while at Transworld. We saw his hobby turn into a full blown artist’s awakening, and he even penned our Dylan Rieder tribute cover. His pro skater and musician portraits are displayed across the country in the traveling Punk Rock and Paintbrushes shows, and are favorite pieces of the skaters themselves.

Check out more of Paul’s art

paulkobriger.com