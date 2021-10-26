Brainfloss: Steve Caballero

October 26, 2021 By

Stevie Cab, over 40 years deep as a pro. But did you know he’s been making art the whole time as well? We wanted to shine a light on one of Cab’s many talents. From comic books and hot rod inspiration, to pro model decks for his peers—dive into all the different genres Steve works with on his artistic journey.

Tech_10821_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS