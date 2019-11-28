Braza Nation at Cherry Park

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brazilian contingent featuring Carlos Ribeiro, Giovanni Vianna, JP Jouza, and more in the LBC took over Cherry Park. Check the session. Video by Vitor Borger.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!