Brian Lotti for Pop Trading Company

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Pop’s AW21 Collection Drop 1, it has a collaboration with Brian Lotti. To give the collaboration a bit more context, Jacob Messex shot Brian in his natural habitat going on a so called “Sketch Hunt.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!