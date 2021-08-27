Brian Lotti for Pop Trading Company

August 27, 2021 By

With Pop’s AW21 Collection Drop 1, it has a collaboration with Brian Lotti. To give the collaboration a bit more context, Jacob Messex shot Brian in his natural habitat going on a so called “Sketch Hunt.”

