Bruno Nones, Labuta Part

March 11, 2020 By

Tiago Lemos put Bruno on our radar, and this part didn’t disappoint.
Filmed in Los Angeles, Barcelona, Lisbon, and several cities in Brazil. Get familiar with Bruno Nones.

Video: Henrique Carvalho
Additional filming: Leandro Franco, Rodrigo Andrade, Binho FaveLA, Gabriel Romero

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS