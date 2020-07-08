Bumps and Grind: Regenerating Hackney Bumps Skatepark

Donate and support here: gf.me/u/x4nuwv

Hackney Bumps Community Group are a group of local skaters who have been working voluntarily on regenerating this underused and underfunded public skatepark in Daubeney Fields for over a year now. The Bumps was built back in 1986. It’s impressive that it has survived so well for so long. Hackney Bumps Community Group are fundraising to pay for the work needed to make sure that it is still there for generations to come.

The project has exceeded all expectations, so they have decided to majorly up the ante! The results of the polishing and filling in cracks so far have been amazing. They have been putting in new elements including a 3ft and 6ft quarters, ledges, rails and slappy curbs. It’s gone down a storm with the local community and has been featured on Thrasher, the Nine Club, Grey and Free skate mags.