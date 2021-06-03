C OUI

June 3, 2021 By

Filmed over six months in Paris, check the Parisian vibes.

Filmé et édité par Sébastien Cao & Théo Meas
6BT0 production
Skate à Paris Février – Mai 2021

Avec :
Theo Meas @tey0w
Jerome Sossou @gr0mmmmm
Sebastien Cao @sea_baass
Cyril Deschamps @zeubilamouche93
Malo Simonet @maalox93i
Abel Leblanc @abel4b3l
Simon Souchois @la_sim
Adrien Caro @caro_leano
Lucas Languasco @languasco
Stanley Pradel @st.prd
Tom Abord @tomcinqt
Donatien SImon @ladoneisdone
Maceo Moreau @maceomoreau
Victor Campillo @victorcampillo
Kevin Ozcan @zinkeey
Ibrahim Sissoko @skate_spacecake

LTG
Eufy_Floodlight_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS