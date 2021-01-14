Cam Noren Video Part

Cam is one of the most open-hearted beings that I’ve come across. He seems to have dialed in the perfect balance of fulfilling what makes your heart feel good while being as selfless as possible.

He’s constantly pushing his skating and when he isn’t ripping on board, he’s making boards. A lot of them, by hand, with love and integrity. I am super fortunate to be around good people like Cam. He’s truly one of a kind.

We filmed this footage between 2018 and 2019 and were even able to get a few sessions in on the Lazy River in Athens, OH. This place is a true work of art built by the Ridge Runners. Special thanks to Lizzie and Ryan for letting us come down.—Joseph Charlton