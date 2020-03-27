Cambryan Sedlick Interview

You may recognize Cambryan Sedlick from his recent from Fact and Rassvet parts, skating around Los Angeles and Moscow. He seemingly came out of nowhere around 2017. Riding for Rassvet brings up a lot of questions with Cam. Is he Russian? Where did he come from?

FACT met up with Cambryan in Los Angeles during the last few days of filming for the new Rassvet video, ЛУЧИ, with Tolia Titaev and Val Bauer. Cam talks about his upbringing, living in Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, San Diego, and now Los Angeles. You will see a young Cam back 3 Elysian 18 and a modern day Cambryan seeking out really unique spots in LA and then explaining what changed from then until now.

And yes, Cambryan is his real name.