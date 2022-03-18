Came to Majorca For Nothing | Quartersnacks

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Filmed by Flech and EJ. Edited by EJ.

Went to Majorca for nothing. Features Nick Michel, Justin Henry, Etienne Gagne, Diego Todd, Ben Blundell and Danny Brady

