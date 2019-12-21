CAPS LOCK.

December 21, 2019

7 Days in Washington DC

Filmed by Ben Lachance (Sony VX1000 & Canon 514XL S8)
and
Nico Wawrzyniak (Sony TRV)

With
Charles Deschamps
Gab Veniot
Sam Deschenes
Will Phelan
Frank Nadon
Jeff Denomme
Gab Mo
Quentin Joly

