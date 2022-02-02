Carhartt WIP | INSIDE OUT

A full-length skate film that has been two years in the making. Featuring Carhartt WIP team riders across a slew of European cities, INSIDE OUT immerses the viewers in their everyday lives and the chaotic processes that lie behind every skate film.

With:

Notis Aggelis

Felipe Bartolomé

Matlok Bennett-Jones

Joseph Biais

Eddie Cernicky

Amélien Foures

Nicolas Gisonno

Roman Gonzalez

Samu Karvonen

Alexey Krasniy

Oliver Lock

Josh Pall

Max Palmer

Ebou Sanyang

Maité Steenhoudt

Rémy Taveira

Pietro Tirelli

Sylvain Tognelli

Tolia Titaev

Eetu Toropainen

Armand Vaucher

Directed & edited by Joaquim Bayle