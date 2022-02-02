Carhartt WIP | INSIDE OUT

February 2, 2022 By

A full-length skate film that has been two years in the making. Featuring Carhartt WIP team riders across a slew of European cities, INSIDE OUT immerses the viewers in their everyday lives and the chaotic processes that lie behind every skate film.

With:
Notis Aggelis
Felipe Bartolomé
Matlok Bennett-Jones
Joseph Biais
Eddie Cernicky
Amélien Foures
Nicolas Gisonno
Roman Gonzalez
Samu Karvonen
Alexey Krasniy
Oliver Lock
Josh Pall
Max Palmer
Ebou Sanyang
Maité Steenhoudt
Rémy Taveira
Pietro Tirelli
Sylvain Tognelli
Tolia Titaev
Eetu Toropainen
Armand Vaucher

Directed & edited by Joaquim Bayle

Immunity_010322_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS