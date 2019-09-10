Carl Aikens, NYC Skateboarding

September 10, 2019 By

Smooth as melted butter, Carl Aikens moved from LA out to NYC recently and has been stacking clips with GANGCORP(!) CWC stands for “Carl With Corp.” Peep this mini-part. Check out Carl ripping it up in the Cortina Bearings edit too!

Filming: Naquan Rollings and Matt Schleyer

