Cee-Lo y Sangria Full Tour Video

October 5, 2022

The AriZona posse packed the dice and jumped on a flight to Barcelona and Madrid for eight days of radness.
Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Carlo Carezzano, JJ Colõn, Leo Heinert and Eugenia Ginepro threw down hard in the streets with Gochiestrella behind the camera. Shout outs to Richie Jackson and Matt Kruz for making the tour run so smoothly.

