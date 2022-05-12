Cee-lo Y Sangria Tour, Ep 1

The AriZona posse packed the dice and jumped on a flight to Barcelona and Madrid for eight days of skating.
Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Carlo Carezzano, JJ Colõn, Leo Heinert and Eugenia Ginepro hit the streets immediately upon arrival and finished the evening off hangin’ at MACBA and Nurse Betty’s.

