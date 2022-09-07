Cee-lo Y Sangria Tour, Ep 6

September 7, 2022 By

The first day in Madrid was magical. The squad diced up footy all day at Plaza de Santo Domingo, Congreso ledges and Plaza de Colõn.

Photos by Blair Alley

AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_05AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_10AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_28AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_32AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_43AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_50AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_73AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_77AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_100AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_6_108

Ben Skrzypek
Photo Credit: Blair Alley

