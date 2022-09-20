Cee-lo Y Sangria Tour, Ep 7

September 20, 2022 By

A quick train ride and an epic sesh in Alcorcón for the final day of the Cee-Lo y Sangria Tour. Just when we thought it was over, Leo Heinert dug deeper and dropped a NBD into the hubba at Plaza De Santo Domingo. Episode 7 is lit.

alcorcon
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_10AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_11AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_15AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_26AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_37AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_45AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_49AZ_CeeLo_Sangria_Day_7_67

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

