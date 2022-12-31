CHANOTV Y YA! Full video

Juan Pablo’s most recent video #chanotvyya features skaters from Guadalajara, California, and all over Mexico. This video features unique spots and other classic ones that give more flavor and keep México’s skateboarding magical.

Featuring Emilio Ramírez @mad.emilio, Tomas Serrano @sa.moht, Bryan Padilla @nayrbbbbb, Osmar Cárdenas @uglyboy888, Eddy Elías @eddyeliaz, Gustavo Muñoz @gusnachas, Daniel vela @senoraamorr, and Mark McCoy.