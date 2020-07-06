Charlie Young Full Part From Static V

This is Charlie Young’s full part from the Static V video, which premiered originally in 2014. Charlie’s part was filmed partly during the making of Static III and then picked back up again in the later half of production for the Static 456 project. Originally from the town of Croydon, just outside of London, Charlie grew up skating with Paul Shier and Nick Jensen. Hence, their guest clips in his part. And his ender at the classic Croydon plaza “Fairfields.” Enjoy.

Filmed and edited by Josh Stewart

Additonal Filming by Mike Fox and Ben Dominguez