Check Out These Videos From India’s Skate Scene

October 27, 2020 By

Boyer Debbarma from India started his own skate media outlet called Hucko. He wanted to document and empower his local scene, and he’s done a great job so far. Check out these two videos to get a feel for the vibe on the other side of the world.

 

LTG
LTG_10.21.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS