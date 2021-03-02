Checking In With CJ Collins

March 2, 2021 By

During a day of filming for one of his new parts, we tagged along with CJ Collins to catch up on injuries, current projects, and how his year is going.

Video by Collin Schwartz
Music by Noah Flores

