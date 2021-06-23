Checking In With Dashawn Jordan

June 23, 2021 By

We caught up with Dashawn and got the back story on his switch from Business and Co. to Toy Machine, how his ender in Vaccine came about and his thoughts on the Olympics and moving forward.

Video: @vintagelonglens

