cheeky milan | James Cruickshank

Filmed and edited by James Cruickshank. Featuring: Ruben Spelta, Auguste Bouznad, Gregoire Cuadrado, Rowan Zorilla, Manuel Schenck, Kader Cylla, Rachid Doubiani, Seven Strong, Mathias Minard, Oski Zota, Alessandro Cesario, Nils Matijas and Tom O’Reilly.

