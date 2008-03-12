Clash At Clairemont II Best Trick

March 12, 2008

Thiesnuts.com and anawkwardcompany.com were the hosts of the Best Trick contest. 10 contestants battled an 8-stair with a hubba for the chance to win the 500 dollar cash prize.

After consistently landing a barrage of tricks that ranged from a backside360 to a half-Cab flip, it was Derek Elmendorf who took home the 500 dollarcash prize.

A special shout out goes to “Ajax” for landing a switch hardflip and switchfrontside flip. For all of his hard work he took second place and a 2 dollar cash prize.

