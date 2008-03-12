Clash At Clairemont II Best Trick

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thiesnuts.com and anawkwardcompany.com were the hosts of the Best Trick contest. 10 contestants battled an 8-stair with a hubba for the chance to win the 500 dollar cash prize.

After consistently landing a barrage of tricks that ranged from a backside360 to a half-Cab flip, it was Derek Elmendorf who took home the 500 dollarcash prize.

A special shout out goes to “Ajax” for landing a switch hardflip and switchfrontside flip. For all of his hard work he took second place and a 2 dollar cash prize.

For more footage and information check out thiesnuts.com andanakwardcompany.com

Music by Mgmt