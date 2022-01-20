Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

South Bay stand up! CLIPART Crew’s first video. Featuring Branden Reynolds, Dory Hernandez, Santiago “Sweaty” Torres, Alexis Ramirez, Alex “Cricket” Ibarra, and Davíd McCray. Filmed and Edited by Sean Quintana”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!