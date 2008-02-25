Clyde Singleton vs. Wassup Rockers (PART 2)

February 25, 2008

Right about now…you’re in tune with the finest…Clyde Singleton. The Blvd. Wassup Rockers. Transworld SKATEboarding. It’s a movement. You mad, Scooby? Turn the fokkin’ beat on!

Skaters featured: Reemo Pearson, Oscar Meza, Eddie Velasquez, Kico, Robert Sanchez and Sesai Parra.
Special guest appearance by: Braydon Szafranski

Videography by: Clyde Singleton

Music: Three 6 Mafia-Like Money (instrumental)

Don’t miss Part 1!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS