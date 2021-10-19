Confetti

October 19, 2021 By

A video by Jeremy Creed & Myles Harrison. Super fun two-part video with homie clips from dudes at the Welcome office and Focus Boardshop sprinkled throughout.
“We both got sales jobs at Welcome and graduated from college during the filming of this video which is where the name came from.”

Supplement_10.12.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS