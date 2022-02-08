CONS x Krooked “Middle Earth”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the release of Mike Anderson’s new CONS X Krooked CTAS Pro, Mike felt there was no place better to head than Middle Earth!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!