Converse Cons Designed By Alexis Sablone

July 20, 2020 By

Filmed, edited, animated, and scored by Alexis Sablone during Covid-19 lockdown 2020 in Brooklyn, NYC. Check out her “Designed By” Alexis pack available in stores and online now at converse.com

Converse CONS One Star Pro Alexis Sablone 2020 Converse CONS One Star Pro Alexis Sablone 2020

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS