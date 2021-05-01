Cory Kennedy and the Snoho Pumpers

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shane Auckland made this little edit of Cory and friends over at their old stomping grounds, Snohomish Skatepark. Cory’s getting his legs back in action!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!