Cory Kennedy’s Northwest Summer with Friends

February 24, 2023 By

Cory and friends take on the Pacific Northwest for a summer adventure. Filmed over the course of Summer 2022.
Filmed and Edited by: Shane Auckland

Featuring:
Cory Kennedy
Elijah Berle
Jake Shumaker
Simon Bannerot
CJ Keossaian
Shane Auckland
Taylor Woods
Sean Kearney
John Erickson
Simon Jensen

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS