CRAGGY

January 21, 2020

Craggy by Alex van Zwietering featuring Jair Gravenberch & Billy Hoogendijk.
Mainly filmed in a little town by the sea called The Hague in The Netherlands.

Film & Edit by Alex van Zwietering
Additional filming: Sjoerd Vlemmings, Tibbe Deltenre and Bruno Lima.

Music
Filosofischestilte – Primera
Fosa YG, Loopey, Nodda – GAAT GEK

