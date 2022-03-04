Crailtap’s Slice of Life with Jesus Fernandez

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A rainy day in Copenhagen with Jesus Fernandez. Guest appearances from Wes Kremer, Stavros Razis, Carlisle Aikens, Erik Herrera, and Aske Mikkelsen.

