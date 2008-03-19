Crashing To Earth Trailer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Crashing to Earth is the third video release from Australian based company Blank. It contains the varied skateboarding talents of Aussies Mike Martin, Koby Murphy, Jono Rippon, Harry Clark, and Dale Van Iersel.

Filmed, edited and produced by Chris Middlebrook, who also worked on Nike SB’s Nothing but the Truth and Volcom’s Lets Live, Crashing to Earth features a diverse soundtrack and utitilizes 8mm and 16mm in conjunction with digital imagery giving the film a unique feel.

Crashing to Earth is due out on April 1.

For more info about the video distribution and availability please go to blanktm.com.