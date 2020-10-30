Customade by Cher Strauberry

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vans skateboarder Cher Strauberry customized Pro Classics to fit her personality and interests, available now at vans.com/customade

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!