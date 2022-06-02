CUT DOWN: 30 Years Of The Vans Half Cab | Episode 2: Street Cab

The newest installment of CUT DOWN celebrates the influence and resiliency of the most iconic skate shoe of all time. In episode two, The Street Cab, Vans examines the transition from vert to street skating in the mid- to late-‘90s, and how Steve Caballero and the Half Cab continued to influence the evolving culture. Featuring Steve Caballero, Ray Barbee, Salman Agah, Jovontae Turner, and Jerry Hsu.