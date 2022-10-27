CUT DOWN: 30 Years Of The Vans Half Cab | Episode 3

October 27, 2022

The final installment in this three-part series celebrating the influence and resiliency of the most iconic skate shoe of all time. In “The Cab Legacy,” Vans highlights the silhouette’s influence on today’s generation of skateboarders. Showcasing team riders Una Farrar, Daiki Hoshino, Pedro Delfino and Nick Michel, among others from across the globe, the episode is a testament to the Half Cab’s enduring design as foundational to skateboarding and its evolving culture.

