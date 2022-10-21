Damaged Goods | Wasted Paris

October 21, 2022

A video filmed between Paris and Bordeaux with a few tricks in Barcelona and China.
Featuring: Seb Mouron, Juan Renoux, Victor Cascarigny, Arthur Giat, Nicolas Beduneau, Arthur Fontis, JT Saldou, Spleanter, David Métivier, Braydune, Ramsi Saidi, Adnane Yagoubi, Léa Leon, Edwin Dixa, Johann Liebel, Lucas Gérard and more

