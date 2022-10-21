Damaged Goods | Wasted Paris

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A video filmed between Paris and Bordeaux with a few tricks in Barcelona and China. Featuring: Seb Mouron, Juan Renoux, Victor Cascarigny, Arthur Giat, Nicolas Beduneau, Arthur Fontis, JT Saldou, Spleanter, David Métivier, Braydune, Ramsi Saidi, Adnane Yagoubi, Léa Leon, Edwin Dixa, Johann Liebel, Lucas Gérard and more

