Daniel Yeager Pro For Madrid Skateboards

October 6, 2020 By

Madrid Skateboards is proud to welcome Daniel Yeager to the pro ranks! Daniel’s an Oklahoma to SoCal transplant with insane technical skills and a deep bag of tricks. Check out his debut pro model now available!
Film / Edit / Guest Skater: Shane Maloney
Music: Thee Oh Sees – Robber Barons

