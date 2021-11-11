Danny Resendiz, Puro Mexico Part

My family and I met Danni early last year in his beautiful hometown of Litibu, Mexico. He was kind enough to show us around, take us to his family’s home and take us sea turtle egg rescuing! We helped him relocate sea turtle eggs to give them a chance at survival. He’s the turtle rescue guy. Danni is a hero!

Didn’t know much about Danni’s skating ’til he sent me this edit. I love it! Very pure, just like Danni.—Mike Anderson